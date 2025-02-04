Ramaphosa meets Elon Musk over Trump tirade
Discussions covered ‘issues of misinformation and distortions’, presidency says in post on X
04 February 2025 - 17:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa met Elon Musk, the SA-born billionaire and close aide of Donald Trump, over the US president’s remarks about land expropriation in SA and his threat to cancel funding to the country.
A social media post by Trump on Sunday that he would be “cutting off all future funding to SA until a full investigation” was based on false reports that land grabs (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-04-no-ones-land-will-be-confiscated-assures-dean-macpherson/) were under way and led the rand plunging in value on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.