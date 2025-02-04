Justice minister ‘jumped the gun’ on sexual offenders register
Government has not yet finalised the nitty-gritty of publishing the register to avoid litigation
04 February 2025 - 05:00
The government still has to sort out legislative processes regarding the constitutional rights of convicted criminals, making it almost impossible to announce the national register of sexual offenders this month.
Speaking at a Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation women’s event last week, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the department would publish the register by the end of February. ..
