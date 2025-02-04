Joburg suspends 128 workers in crackdown on graft
A further 400 staff face disciplinary action as government steps up phase two of Operation Vulindlela
04 February 2025 - 15:54
The City of Johannesburg has instituted more than 400 disciplinary cases and placed 128 staff on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary processes as it cracks the whip on rogue employees.
According to the municipality’s integrated annual report for 2023/24, an operation manager has been called to account for alleged sexual harassment, while a manager in supply chain management resigned after being charged with financial misconduct. ..
