Former lotto executive loses court bid to access his pension
Judge upholds ruling in favour of Special Investigating Unit, which alleges fraud
04 February 2025 - 19:23
Former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chief risk officer Marubini Ramatsekisa (https://groundup.org.za/article/hawks-act-against-one-their-own-for-lottery-corruption/)has failed in his bid to overturn an order by the Special Tribunal blocking access to his pension funds.
The initial order was granted in December 2023 after allegations that Ramatsekisa had orchestrated a scheme that resulted in the NLC losing about R4m. He was suspended in September 2022 and subsequently resigned...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.