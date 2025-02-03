Zuma apology to court on Hlophe judgment no apology, says Zille
03 February 2025 - 18:00
MK party president Jacob Zuma has, in court papers, given a qualified apology for the party’s reaction when the Western Cape High Court granted an interim interdict barring the party’s leader in parliament, John Hlophe, from participating in Judicial Service Commission (JSC) proceedings.
A public statement issued in September last year said the judgment was “incompetent, irrational, absurd and blatantly political”. ..
