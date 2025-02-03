Wall Street’s fear gauge touches highest level in a week before falling
Public bickering and exit threats reflect immaturity in the highest echelons of leadership
Trump vows to cut funding for SA, citing the country’s land policies
This comes ahead of the State of the Nation address on Thursday
Lack of government follow-through to level the playing field has compelled Amsa to close plants
Although Absa PMI readings show some signs of recovery, the overall picture remains challenging
Mining companies that fail to grasp the complexity of the new era risk being caught in the crossfire
Mexico agrees to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 national guard members to stop illegal drugs
Close contest expected as tournament’s two best teams face off in Gqeberha
Toyota remains SA’s favourite brand but Suzuki overtakes VW for second
Business Day TV caught up with SA’s electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to discuss SA’s role in furthering energy development in the continent.
WATCH: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on SA’s role in driving regional energy development
Business Day TV speaks to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, SA minister of electricity & energy
