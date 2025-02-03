Trump warns SA that US will cut off funding

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Elizabeth Frantz
Washington — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that “certain classes of people” in SA were being treated “very badly” and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated.
“SA is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
“The US won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to SA until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” he said.
It is unclear what led to Trump’s post.
The SA embassy in Washington DC did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
The US obligated nearly $440m in assistance to SA in 2023, the most recent US government data showed.
SA currently holds the Group of 20 (G20) presidency, after which the US takes over.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was not worried about the country’s relationship with Trump. He said he had spoken to Trump after the latter’s election victory and looked forward to working with his administration.
During his first administration, Trump said the US would investigate unproven large-scale killings of white farmers in SA and violent takeovers of land. Pretoria at the time said Trump was misinformed. It is unclear whether the Trump administration carried out an investigation.
Trump ally Elon Musk was born in SA. In 2023, Musk replied on X to a video EFF members singing “kill the Boer”, by stating: “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in SA.”
"@CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing?” Musk asked.
