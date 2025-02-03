Ramaphosa moves to allay fears over Trump funding threat
US President Donald Trump has vowed to cut US funding for SA citing the country’s land policies
03 February 2025 - 08:58
UPDATED 03 February 2025 - 10:06
US President Donald Trump plans to cut funding to SA, citing the country’s land expropriation laws, reigniting fear that trade relations between the two countries are under threat.
Following Trump’s announcement on Sunday that he would halt funding to SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa and international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola both rejected Trump’s assertions that land would be confiscated by the state under SA’s land expropriation laws. ..
