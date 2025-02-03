Tiger Brands to pay for medical needs related to listeriosis outbreak
The company has agreed to make advance payments to people seeking ‘urgent’ medical attention related to the 2018 outbreak
03 February 2025 - 10:41
Tiger Brands has agreed to make advance payments to people seeking “urgent” medical attention related to the listeriosis outbreak that claimed more than 200 lives and infected more than 1,000 people in 2018.
This follows a long-standing class action against the company ...
