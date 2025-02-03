Sadc DRC mission will wind down when there is a ceasefire, says Ramaphosa
‘A ceasefire is a necessary precondition for peace talks that must include all parties to the conflict whether they are state or non-state actors, Congolese or non-Congolese’
03 February 2025 - 14:02
SA’s troops stationed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will only be withdrawn once a ceasefire has been reached along with “confidence building measures”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Members of the SANDF are deployed in the mineral-rich region as part of a Sadc Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) and UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco). So far, SA has suffered 14 casualties in intense fighting with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, leading to calls from opposition parties for SA to withdraw its troops. ..
