Ramaphosa unleashes SIU on struggling Ithala
03 February 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate a controversial tender that development agency Ithala awarded to Tech Mahindra for the supply, implementation and maintenance of an integrated banking solution.
In a proclamation published on Friday, the president asked the SIU to investigate “serious maladministration” in connection to the affairs of the embattled Ithala, which is on the verge of being liquidated by the Prudential Authority (PA)...
