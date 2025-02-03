Mining licence system should be operating by midyear, mining indaba hears
Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane says he expects ‘an efficient, modern, transparent system to manage mineral rights and exploration licence applications’
03 February 2025 - 11:16
UPDATED 03 February 2025 - 12:32
SA’s long-awaited new online mining licence system should be up and running by midyear, opening the way for a liftoff in mining exploration and eventually the development of new mines.
The Minerals Council SA said on Monday the department of mineral and petroleum resources had assured the industry that it was on track to have the new mining cadastral system up and running by the middle of this year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.