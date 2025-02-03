Mantashe shrugs off Trump’s aid plans with threat to ‘withdraw minerals’
Mineral and petroleum resources minister says Africa should realise ‘its advantage and take charge of growing demand’
03 February 2025 - 13:14
Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has scoffed at US President Donald Trump’s threat that the world’s largest economy will withdraw aid to the SA economy, saying SA could leverage its minerals in kind.
Mantashe delivered an opening address at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday. His remarks come after Trump said the US federal government would withhold aid funding to SA, claiming the government was “confiscating land”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.