Lapsed contract paralyses Ekurhuleni traffic management system
Ekurhuleni is losing revenue, DA claims
03 February 2025 - 21:11
The Ekurhuleni metro, Gauteng’s industrial hub, is beset by a traffic management crisis that has resulted in the city unable to issue, process and capture traffic fines, the DA says, but the acting metro police chief says everything is going well.
The DA expressed concern that Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officials were unable to perform their duties after the metro’s contract with a road safety and fine management service provider expired in 2024...
