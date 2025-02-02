Eskom’s inability to stem losses ‘treasonous’
Chair tells committee new leadership will drive turnaround of culture of flouting accounting procedures
02 February 2025 - 18:41
Eskom now has to report to parliament’s portfolio committee for electricity and energy at least every quarter after a scathing qualified report by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke showing little progress in the utility’s financial management over the past three years with deterioration in some areas.
New leadership and time are the main factors to drive a turnaround of Eskom’s organisational culture of flouting accounting procedures with impunity, board chair Mteto Nyati said on Friday when the Eskom board and management appeared before the committee to explain. ..
