Eskom issues urgent load-shedding warning
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane says load-shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented this weekend
31 January 2025 - 11:58
The uninterrupted power supply that has spurred optimism and growth in SA’s economy over the past 10 months could come to an end after Eskom issued an urgent load-shedding alert on Friday.
The utility warned of a “high risk of load-shedding at short notice” after several breakdowns that had affected its generation fleet over the past week...
