Weather Service turns to alternative channels after cyberattack

Saws’ communication systems broke down after cybercriminals targeted it twice in two days

30 January 2025 - 13:19
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: 123RF/GLEB STOCK
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has activated alternative channels to render critical marine, aviation and severe weather services pending the recovery and restoration of compromised information and communication technology (ICT) systems.

The weather service was targeted by cybercriminals twice in two days, which resulted in its ICT system going down on Sunday after a cyber security breach

Saws CEO Ishaam Abader said they had so far been able to deliver uninterrupted services. 

“Weather products for marine and aviation sectors are being conveyed via alternative channels. Daily forecasts are being sent regularly via email to media houses and to disaster management authorities,” he said.

Abader said forecasts were also being disseminated through social media platforms as the organisation’s website was still down.

The weather service said a team of engineers and cybersecurity experts were working around the clock to return operations to normal within a reasonable time. 

The team had so far been able to restore the service’s email functionality and telephone system.

“Saws understands the significance of its services in so far as they relate to saving lives and property from the impact of hazardous weather. Accordingly, the organisation does not take the cyberattack lightly.

“The public will be kept abreast of developments at regular intervals.”

