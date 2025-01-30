Treasury’s austerity resolve put to test after SRD court ruling
Court says SRD aid has become a permanent feature of social support
The Treasury’s resolve to rein in spending will be put to the test after a high court judgment that set aside the government’s interpretation of “income” and “financial support” when considering social relief of distress (SRD) grant application, in a move the department said would cost R60bn a year — nearly doubling the current expenditure.
In its judgment, the court highlighted the conflict between the need for fiscal consolidation and the government’s constitutional obligations towards citizens. The court said the SRD grant, introduced in 2020 in response to Covid-19, had become a permanent feature of SA’s social assistance regime...
