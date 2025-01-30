Top law firm NRFSA halts legal sector transformation interdict
But Norton Rose Fulbright’s lawfulness challenge is continuing, amid long-standing complaints by black lawyers about the slow pace of change
30 January 2025 - 13:04
International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright SA (NRFSA) has resolved to let go of its legal challenge seeking to temporarily suspend a newly implemented policy aimed at transformation of the legal sector.
The firm initiated a legal challenge against trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau, over implementation of the BBBEE legal sector code, a policy initiative introduced last year to ensure black practitioners had strengthened ownership of law firms. The legal challenge was split in two parts...
