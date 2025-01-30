Kagame’s response to Ramaphosa over DRC raises tension
Rwanda's president says the troops in the Sadc mission did not come on a peacekeeping mission and are instead helping the DRC government ‘fight its own people’
30 January 2025 - 09:00
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has threatened President Cyril Ramaphosa with open confrontation if required, highlighting the escalation of tension that has arisen between the two countries over the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The conflict in DRC has been a point of contention between SA and Rwanda for years. The tension escalated in 2012 when the M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, captured the city of Goma...
