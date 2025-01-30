Nersa carves R250bn chunk out of Eskom revenue application
Eskom hike less than half of what it asked for
30 January 2025 - 21:45
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has handed Eskom a tariff increase less than half of what it requested but still far higher than the inflation rate.
The hike leaves a R250bn shortfall in the power utility’s top line over the next three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.