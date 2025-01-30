NEWS ANALYSIS: ‘Revolving door of military interventions’ no match for M23 firepower
With Goma having reportedly fallen to the rebels, the hard-pressed SANDF’s task is harder than ever
30 January 2025 - 05:00
The SA Recce sniper steadied his breathing while his spotter calculated the odds of making a long-range kill from their observation post to M23 rebel rocket batteries.
The batteries were located in the crater of an extinct volcano nicknamed Triple Towers for the communications masts that topped it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.