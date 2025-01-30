Joburg metro employees must undergo lifestyle audits, says SIU
Special Investigating Unit finds collusion between city officials, bid committee members and service providers
30 January 2025 - 05:00
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has called on the City of Johannesburg, SA’s richest metro, to ensure all supply chain management officials undergo training and lifestyle audits and that the metro follows strict compliance with procurement policies.
SIU CEO advocate Andy Mothibi briefed the standing committee on public accounts in parliament on Wednesday on its investigation into allegations of irregular procurement processes and awarding of tenders in the Joburg metro. ..
