Government owes its social infrastructure agency R500m
Independent Development Trust forced into expensive litigation to defend claims against it
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Government departments owe the Independent Development Trust (IDT) — the state-owned agency that manages and implements the govenment’s social infrastructure programmes — R537m for work contracted on a range of projects.
The amount of management fees outstanding on the debt is R54m, adding to the financial distress of the organisation, which falls under the department of public works & infrastructure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.