Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

MK Party leader and former SA president Jacob Zuma attended the hearing of his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was released on warning after her first appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday, where she faces charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.
The charges relate to her alleged incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that were sparked by the imprisonment of her father, former president Jacob Zuma, for contempt of court.
The violence led to the deaths of 354 people and caused damage of about R50bn.
She handed herself over at the Durban central police station on Thursday morning, where she was arrested and processed.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's twin brother Duduzane Zuma was in the public gallery at his sister's hearing in the Durban magistrate's court. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
In court Zuma-Sambudla interacted with senior MK party officials and her twin Duduzane before proceedings got under way.
Her legal representative Dali Mpofu read an affidavit into the court record before the magistrate waived the R3,000 bail Zuma-Sambudla said she was willing to pay and released her on warning.
The news was met with loud cheers and singing from the packed gallery.
The matter was transferred to the Durban high court for a hearing on March 20.
TimesLIVE
