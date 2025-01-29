Youth apathy endangers democracy, says institute for justice
Institute for Justice and Reconciliation urges government to develop civic education to get young people interested in the country’s politics
29 January 2025 - 05:00
A policy brief by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IRJ) says the disconnect between young South Africans and formal politics threatens the future of democracy, calling on authorities to develop comprehensive civic education as one of the measures to get the youth interested in the country’s politics.
The policy brief informed conversations conducted through the institute’s Youth Identity project with young people aged 15-30 years old in four peri-urban and rural communities across the country, namely Ceres, Warrenton, Douglas, Tulbagh and Umzimkhulu...
