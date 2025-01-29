They didn’t die in DRC to protect someone’s minerals,’ says FikileMbalula on SANDF

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File picture: FANI MAHUNTSI.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula dismissed speculation that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for war and to protect private interests.
Thirteen SA soldiers died in eastern DRC in an exchange of mortar bombs between the Armed Forces of DRC, the DRC defence force, and M23 rebels near the airport where the SANDF base is located.
Briefing the media on Tuesday, Mbalula emphasised the SANDF's mission is to help maintain peace in accordance with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mutual defence pact of 2003.
“They didn’t die there because they were protecting someone’s minerals. Our people must not be misled.
“They went there for peace and that is what it’s all about, it must be understood. Our foreign policy has made a commitment to work for peace in the context of democratic institutions such as the AU and Sadc.
“We’ve had SA businesspeople going to DRC for business and they did not need our army to go to protect their interests. We have made this decision for collective action outlined in the Sadc Mutual Defence Pact of 2003. SA does not act alone in that regard, we act with others.”
He said this mission was first deployed on December 15 2003 to support the government of the DRC.
“It didn't start now because there are casualties. We went there to maintain peace and, in the process, when we are faced with challenges, we get attacked.”
Opposition parties including the DA, EFF, MK Party and ATM have called for the withdrawal of SANDF troops from DRC, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of SA soldiers.
Mbalula addressed concerns about the SANDF being underequipped in DRC. “If we take everything, lock, stock and barrel, and go to war in the DRC, the question would be valid: for what? We are not there for war; we are there to maintain peace and all the risks must be considered.”
The soldiers who died should be celebrated for their bravery.
“Our soldiers died there, but they are brave and must be celebrated because they died on duty for the pan-Africanist cause this government has embraced.”
