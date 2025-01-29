Ramaphosa blames M23 and Rwanda soldiers for surge in DRC fighting
SA actively pushing for a ceasefire through various diplomatic forums, including the UN Security Council
29 January 2025 - 19:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed the escalation of fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which led to the deaths of 13 SA soldiers, on the rebel M23 and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia.
Ramaphosa, who has held two phone conversations with Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame over the surge in fighting, said the deployment of the SANDF in the mineral-rich state was not a “declaration of war” against any country. ..
