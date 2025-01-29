Joburg metro rocked by ‘dire shortage’ of fire engines
The city’s lack of fire trucks was brought into sharp focus on Monday when a fire left hundreds destitute in Booysens
29 January 2025 - 15:20
Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) is set to beef up the number of its fire engines to better respond to the risk of fires. .
The EMS said its fire brigade forms part of the city’s first responders group and a shortage of fire engines could put residents’ lives at risk. ..
