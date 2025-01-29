National

Barbara Creecy calls Natjoints to intervene after 51 Putco buses burnt

The transport department fears the arson will have a disastrous effect on commuters in Mpumalanga

29 January 2025 - 11:22
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Fifty-one Putco buses were torched in the Nkangala district of Mpumalanga on Monday night, police confirmed. Picture: SAPS.
Fifty-one Putco buses were torched in the Nkangala district of Mpumalanga on Monday night, police confirmed. Picture: SAPS.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has labelled the burning of 51 Putco buses on Monday night as economic sabotage.

She said the bus industry played a critical role in the mobility of the workforce. Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa condemned the incident.

She has instructed her department to call an urgent meeting with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to discuss the incident and develop an integrated response. 

The department fears the arson will have a disastrous effect on commuters in Mpumalanga, who rely on the bus operator to commute to as far as Gauteng daily.

“It is of utmost importance that the law enforcement agencies take every possible course of action to investigate Monday’s incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” Creecy said.

Creecy and Hlengwa said the department would continue to support any efforts to prevent sabotage of the public transport system.

According to the department, Putco’s bus fleet plays a key role in transporting about 200,000 commuters daily, with its biggest operation in Mpumalanga.

Police have arrested two suspects aged 29 and 37 in connection with the torching of the buses in the Nkangala district.

TimesLIVE

Putco warns of 400 job losses

Gauteng’s transport department wants the latest contract between it and Putco amended, which has led to a dispute
Companies
2 months ago

Numsa threatens Putco with court action after wildcat strike

Talks with management failed to resolve outstanding issues, says union
National
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fate of SA’s HIV/Aids projects up in the air
National / Health
2.
Can Stilfontein mine owner or state be held ...
National
3.
Chaos at Safa NEC meeting as Jordaan finally ...
National
4.
Nersa likely to soften Eskom tariffs blow
National
5.
Private hospitals to go ahead with legal ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.