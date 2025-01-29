Auditor-general slams Eskom’s continued lack of governance
Executives face grilling over report that ‘would even make Mother Teresa angry'
29 January 2025 - 15:08
Despite repeated promises by Eskom to improve corporate governance, the auditor-general has found the commitments its leaders made “have not materialised due to a lack of accountability at various levels in the organisation, inadequate oversight and monitoring processes and ineffective consequence management”.
Senior managers at Eskom will appear in parliament before the portfolio committee on energy on Friday to explain poor audit outcomes and performance report for 2023/24, and can expect a grilling. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.