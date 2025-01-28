The Hawks arrested Ziyadh Hoorzook on January 3. Picture: SA CJS/X
The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted Ziyahd Hoorzook, who is facing charges of terror financing, bail of R30,000.
Hoorzook, 35, must report to the Sandton police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays refrain from interfering with investigations or witnesses, and share his live location with the investigating officer.
Hoorzook faces multiple charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act. Additional charges include contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and the Firearms Control Act.
“The state alleges Hoorzook transferred R11,500 in cryptocurrency to a bitcoin account linked to foreign military assistance provided to an organisation allegedly involved in terrorist activities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.
During a raid at his home in Sandton on October 3 last year, police discovered two licensed firearms stored improperly, contrary to legal requirements.
Hoorzook was arrested on January 3 and remained in custody until Tuesday.
Sandton terror financing suspect gets R30,000 bail
State alleges accused transferred cryptocurrency to a suspect bitcoin account
The case was postponed to March 30.
TimesLIVE
