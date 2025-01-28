Parks Tau launches probe into claims of SABS mismanagement
The move follows an internal departmental review of responses given by the bureau to allegations that include maladministration
28 January 2025 - 16:14
The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) is to launch a full-blown investigation next week into whistle-blower allegations of maladministration at the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS), the statutory body responsible for product standardisation and quality.
This follows an internal departmental review of responses given by the SABS to the allegations, which include maladministration, governance failures, recruitment irregularities and disciplinary matters. ..
