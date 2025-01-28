NEWS ANALYSIS: City of Joburg’s ‘indifferent officialdom’ a blight to local government
Judge says city’s debt collection methods are unprincipled and an abuse of ratepayers
28 January 2025 - 05:00
With service delivery in the City of Joburg (COJ) — Africa’s financial hub — a rare occurrence, the city’s officials have been consistent in drawing the ire of the courts with the patience of the judiciary seemingly running out.
Perhaps the judiciary’s frustration with the cases emanating from the city’s debt collection methods are best captured by a recent judgment by acting judge C Badenhorst, who called out the debt collection methods deployed by the city, describing them as unprincipled and an abuse of rate payers...
