More SANDF soldiers die as temporary truce takes effect in DRC
28 January 2025 - 11:35
Four more SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members have died in escalating conflict between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, bringing the total number of SA casualties to 13.
This is as a truce has been brokered between the SANDF forces and the M23, to allow the South Africans access to medical supplies. ..
