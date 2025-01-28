KZN lays foundations for rehabilitating buildings

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba at the Build KZN Better conference on property management in Durban. Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The KwaZulu-Natal department of public works plans to rehabilitate abandoned buildings in the province with the assistance of the private sector.
Speaking at the Build KZN Better conference at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, acting head of the department Vish Govender said harnessing public-private partnerships was high on the agenda in the rebuilding efforts.
“The challenge is too great for one entity to solve. We need strong collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society. We have got to pool our resources and streamline democratic processes,” Govender said.
During a recent visit to the UK, national public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson emphasised the streamlining of democratic processes.
Govender said AI could be used to revolutionise property management.
“Imagine buildings employing sensors detecting water leaks. “Every government building presents an opportunity to create a safer city and restoring the dignity of our communities. As the leaders in this space we have the power and the responsibility to transform not just properties but also people’s lives,” he said.
Naidoo called on delegates at the conference to commit to collaboration and sustainable growth.
“Let’s imagine our cities brick by brick and building by building. Let’s not manage property but let us be architects of a better tomorrow,” said Govender.
eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba told delegates the municipality owns thousands of properties, covering 99,152ha and including “abandoned and underused properties surplus to our service delivery requirements.”
Xaba said the municipality conducted a land audit in 2019 to verify the number of properties owned by the city and it was confirmed the municipality owned 51,120 at the time.
“[About] 42% of these properties are developed, [about] 32% is public service infrastructure such as roads, power lines, reservoirs and depots and the remaining [about] 32% vacant land that includes community parks, road reserves and land earmarked for housing development,” said Xaba.
He said the metro has 1,084 leases.
The city has more than 30 catalytic projects with anticipated capital investment of R217bn and 300,000 jobs.
The conference continues as stakeholders discuss growth and sustainability in the private and public property sector.
