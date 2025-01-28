KZN government asks Ramaphosa to intervene in Ithala liquidation
Provincial cabinet ‘shocked’ by the ‘haste’ with which the Prudential Authority acted, says premier Thami Ntuli
28 January 2025 - 19:12
The KwaZulu-Natal government has enlisted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the latest attempt to defend Ithala against liquidation after the postponement of its urgent application against the Prudential Authority (PA).
The provincial government is supporting Ithala in its legal tussle with the SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority, which applied for the bank to be provisionally liquidated. This after repayment administrator Johannes Kruger established the bank was “technically and legally insolvent”...
