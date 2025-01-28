Government must develop food safety framework, urges academic
Prof Lise Korsten says framework must be effectively communicated, fairly implemented and enforced by appropriate entities
28 January 2025 - 12:52
University of Pretoria expert on food safety and regulatory control, Prof Lise Korsten, has called on the government to develop a robust regulatory framework for food safety that is effectively communicated, fairly implemented and enforced by appropriate entities with the necessary training.
She was addressing parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture on Tuesday after at least 22 school-going children died across SA after consuming snacks bought from spaza shops last year. ..
