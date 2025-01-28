National

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court for alleged role in July 2021 riots

MK party invites members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”

28 January 2025 - 17:13
by TIMESLIVE
The MK party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
The MK party has asked its members to show support when their leader’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, appears in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with the July 2021 riots. 

In a post on X on Tuesday, the party invited members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.

In February last year, the SA Human Rights Commission report into the July 2021 civil unrest was released. According to the commission, the unrest affected 40,000 businesses and 50,000 informal traders, while 150,000 jobs were put at risk.

The financial damage of the unrest was estimated at R50-billion and 353 people died. 

It found no link between the deadly violence and former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration and was unable to identify the “primary actors” responsible for devising and funding the unrest aimed at destabilising the political landscape and the economy.

A year after the riots, Zuma-Sambudla predicted her possible arrest after the Hawks’ investigation into the unrest. 

The Hawks, however, were indirectly investigating her for her alleged role in the unrest and looting.

At the time, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.

In response, she took to X and posted: “My name is Dudu Zuma. I am a daughter of a great man, the GOAT [greatest of all time] of politics Jacob Zuma. His blood runs through my veins. I have no fear. I will not be intimidated. I have beaten the dogs, now the masters are coming out. We see you,” she wrote. 

TimesLIVE

ZIYANDA STUURMAN: Left is stuck amid shift to centre in GNU

MK’s momentum has stalled, EFF is still reeling and influence of Cosatu and SACP influence has waned
Opinion
1 day ago

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers joins MK party

De Villiers was removed from the GOOD Party in March 2024 after allegations of sexual misconduct
Politics
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Recognition at last for Peter de Villiers

Former Bok coach appears to be in good company at MK party
Opinion
1 week ago

More of the same expected from the ANC in 2025

Analysts say Cyril Ramaphosa failed to outline a new economic vision in his weekend speech
Politics
2 weeks ago

Mbalula dares Zuma to take ANC to court over his expulsion

ANC secretary-general says MK leader is a liar and only serves himself
Politics
2 weeks ago
