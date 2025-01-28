National

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Paul Kagame as tension grows in DRC

The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire

28 January 2025 - 10:00
by Bhargav Acharya
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, pictured, to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern DRC. File picture: SUPPLIED/GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, pictured, to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern DRC. File picture: SUPPLIED/GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), his office said late on Monday.

The Presidency said: “The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict.”

These talks come after the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that at least nine SA soldiers died over two days last week during skirmishes with M23 rebels in DRC.

The soldiers, on deployment as part of the Sadc and UN peacekeeping deployments to the area, engaged in combat with M23 rebels near Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in eastern DRC. The number of wounded soldiers is yet to be confirmed, according to SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

While the SANDF has hailed the soldiers as “gallant fighters” who put up a “heroic resistance” that prevented rebels from taking over the city of Goma, the South African National Defence Union has raised concerns that the soldiers were heavily outgunned.

Reuters

Why is the M23 insurgency escalating in eastern DRC?

The conflict has reached Goma, worsening a humanitarian crisis in a region that suffered two wars between 1996 and 2003
World
21 hours ago

SA demands Rwanda withdraw its defence forces in eastern DRC

Nine of Pretoria’s peacekeepers have been killed in escalating fighting in the region
National
1 day ago

DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers killed

Congo and its allies say they have pushed back M23 fighters, who were advancing on the provincial capital Goma
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fate of SA’s HIV/Aids projects up in the air
National / Health
2.
Can Stilfontein mine owner or state be held ...
National
3.
Chaos at Safa NEC meeting as Jordaan finally ...
National
4.
Nersa likely to soften Eskom tariffs blow
National
5.
Private hospitals to go ahead with legal ...
National / Health

Related Articles

SA demands Rwanda withdraw its defence forces in eastern DRC

National

Rwandan-backed rebels, DRC troops clash in Goma

World / Africa

DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers killed

World / Africa

Why is the M23 insurgency escalating in eastern DRC?

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.