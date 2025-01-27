President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Expropriation Bill into law. The move has sparked concern and legal threats. Business Day TV spoke to Makone Maja from the SA Institute of Race Relations about the factors driving the unease over the new legislation.
WATCH: Expropriation Act — what does it mean for SA?
Business Day TV speaks to Makone Maja from the SA Institute of Race Relations
