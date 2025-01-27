Tshwane implements plan to address AG’s adverse findings
Executive mayor says root causes for latest audit outcomes include ‘lack of proper oversight over financial reporting’
The Tshwane metro is implementing a comprehensive remedial action plan to address shortcomings raised by the auditor-general SA (AGSA) pertaining to the city’s asset management, payables and receivables, and compliance with supply chain management processes.
The AG’s report for the 2023/24 financial year showed the city achieved a qualified audit opinion as in the previous year. It incurred R2.3bn in irregular expenditure in 2023/24, up from R1.9bn in the previous financial year. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure was largely unchanged at R347m, while unauthorised expenditure increased from R423m to R2.1bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.