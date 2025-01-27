Transnet forges ahead with fixing ports and rail
The state-owned company’s CEO says it cannot wait for outcome of a court battle over the new global operator
With some help from its customers, Transnet has gone ahead and invested in new equipment at the Durban Port’s container terminal 2, rather than wait for the outcome of the court battle over the new global operator it chose for the terminal in 2023.
Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said that if the court ended up throwing out the private deal with Manila-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) and judging that the tender process had to be restarted, she would like to see the new private partnership unit that has been set up in the department of transport to take charge of the process. The business case would have to be reviewed...
