SA demands Rwanda withdraw its defence forces in eastern DRC
Nine of Pretoria’s peacekeepers have been killed escalating fighting in the region
27 January 2025 - 11:17
UPDATED 27 January 2025 - 13:04
SA has demanded Rwanda remove its defence forces from and cease support of M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as nine of Pretoria’s peacekeepers have been killed in escalating fighting in the region.
The complex web of conflict in the mineral-rich region, including the presence of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group in Eastern DRC, further complicates the bilateral relations between Pretoria and Kigali, which have been strained over the past decade. ..
