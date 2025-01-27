Nersa likely to soften Eskom tariffs blow
Much-anticipated announcement by the energy regulator of electricity prices expected in the next week
27 January 2025 - 05:00
Early indications are that there may be some mercy for struggling consumers when the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announces the annual increase in Eskom’s tariffs for each of the next three financial years.
The announcement, expected in the next week, is anxiously awaited by SA consumers struggling to afford the rapidly increasing cost of electricity...
