DA wants municipal bill on statute books before local elections
27 January 2025 - 10:16
The DA has published a draft bill for public comment, which would prevent political parties from gaining seats on municipal councils if their electoral support fell below a given threshold.
DA chief whip George Michalakis said in a weekend statement that the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, published in the government gazette on Friday, would contribute towards the stability of local government coalitions. ..
