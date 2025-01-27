Can Stilfontein mine owner or state be held liable for 88 deaths?
Without a closure certificate, Buffelsfontein Gold Mine could be in a legal conundrum
27 January 2025 - 12:29
Although it last operated 10 years ago, Buffelsfontein Gold Mine (BGM), owner of the Stilfontein mine shafts where almost 90 people died, could still be legally responsible for the mine and held liable for the deaths.
BGM over the years has been owned by a series of mining companies. In 2003, it was part of companies owned by Durban Roodepoort Deep Ltd (DRD Gold), which ranked among the world’s largest gold producers. ..
