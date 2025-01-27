ANC seeks ‘something massive’ for Transnet
Despite Treasury’s tough-love stance on SOEs, the ANC wants Eskom-like relief for its freight logistics concern
27 January 2025 - 05:00
The ANC’s economic transformation committee wants state-owned logistics company Transnet to receive fiscal support in the February budget similar to Eskom’s R254bn relief package from the Treasury in 2023, to enable it to attract investment and expand the rail network.
This is despite the Treasury’s tough-love stance on state-owned enterprises in its efforts to maintain a prudent, disciplined approach and ensure sustainable public finances...
