Transport department secures jet fuel to ease OR Tambo crisis

A total of 121.1-million litres of jet fuel have been secured for OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
A total of 121.1-million litres of jet fuel have been secured for OR Tambo International Airport after interventions to address critical shortages, the transport department says.
The department’s statement on Sunday follows several incidents in which aircraft were unable to refuel, leaving passengers stranded and forcing airlines to make alternative arrangements to secure fuel at Windhoek in Namibia, King Shaka Airport in Durban and other destinations, causing inconvenience to passengers and crew.
The fuel shortage was caused by the temporary closure of the National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) refinery, which caught fire on January 4. The fuel supply is expected to last until the refinery reopens at the end of February.
Representatives of the Airport Company SA (Acsa), the Fuel Industry Association of SA (Fiasa) and Sasol attended an urgent meeting convened by transport minister Barbara Creecy find solutions to the fuel supply problem.
“On Monday last week, the fuels industry indicated to Acsa that it had secured 50-million litres of jet fuel from various suppliers, and on Friday an additional 71.1-million litres were secured, which brings the total to 121.1-million litres of jet fuel for OR Tambo International Airport,” the department said.
The fuel will be imported via Durban on three vessels expected to arrive on February 1 and 10.
According to the statement, the meeting agreed that all parties would work on a logistics plan to ensure the imported fuel supply was transported from Durban to OR Tambo in time to meet the airlines’ needs.
Long-term solutions are also under way. “Parties agreed it is necessary to build a fuel reserve to serve as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions or unexpected changes in flight conditions. In this regard, Acsa will engage the department of mineral & petroleum resources and its entities,” the department said.
Creecy has expressed her appreciation to passengers, businesses and stakeholders for their patience during this period of unforeseen difficulty and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
Transport department secures jet fuel to ease OR Tambo crisis
A total of 121.1-million litres of jet fuel have been secured for OR Tambo International Airport after interventions to address critical shortages, the transport department says.
The department’s statement on Sunday follows several incidents in which aircraft were unable to refuel, leaving passengers stranded and forcing airlines to make alternative arrangements to secure fuel at Windhoek in Namibia, King Shaka Airport in Durban and other destinations, causing inconvenience to passengers and crew.
The fuel shortage was caused by the temporary closure of the National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) refinery, which caught fire on January 4. The fuel supply is expected to last until the refinery reopens at the end of February.
Representatives of the Airport Company SA (Acsa), the Fuel Industry Association of SA (Fiasa) and Sasol attended an urgent meeting convened by transport minister Barbara Creecy find solutions to the fuel supply problem.
“On Monday last week, the fuels industry indicated to Acsa that it had secured 50-million litres of jet fuel from various suppliers, and on Friday an additional 71.1-million litres were secured, which brings the total to 121.1-million litres of jet fuel for OR Tambo International Airport,” the department said.
The fuel will be imported via Durban on three vessels expected to arrive on February 1 and 10.
According to the statement, the meeting agreed that all parties would work on a logistics plan to ensure the imported fuel supply was transported from Durban to OR Tambo in time to meet the airlines’ needs.
Long-term solutions are also under way. “Parties agreed it is necessary to build a fuel reserve to serve as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions or unexpected changes in flight conditions. In this regard, Acsa will engage the department of mineral & petroleum resources and its entities,” the department said.
Creecy has expressed her appreciation to passengers, businesses and stakeholders for their patience during this period of unforeseen difficulty and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
marxj@businesslive.co.za
OR Tambo will operate normally in January despite fuel shortage, assures Acsa
Stranded passenger describes ordeal at Cape Town airport
Race to secure jet fuel for OR Tambo airport after fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.