Nine SA soldiers die in DRC as R2.6bn from illegal mining aids M23 rebels
Critics say this deployment puts SA soldiers in harm’s way because they are not properly trained or equipped
26 January 2025 - 20:06
The SANDF has reported further troop losses in the DRC in a battle that a midterm report by a group of UN experts says is fuelled by $140m (R2.57bn) from illegal gold operations in the francophone country.
SA has boots on the ground to support the DRC forces in waging battle against M23 rebels in a high-stakes war for control of the mineral-rich eastern region...
